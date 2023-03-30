Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Car hits, kills pedestrian on Highway 4 in Brentwood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:21

BRENTWOOD -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on a state Highway 4 on-ramp in Brentwood early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound Highway 4 on-ramp from Lone Tree Way.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was in the roadway of the on-ramp and was hit by a Toyota Camry, CHP officials said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

The Toyota driver stopped following the collision and did not report any injuries. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 11:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.