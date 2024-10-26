Big rig overturns on Highway 37, spills gas into water in Solano County, forcing road closure

SOLANO COUNTY – A portion of Highway 37 in Solano County will be closed down on Saturday afternoon as crews clean up gas leaking from an overturned big rig, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said two vehicles crashed on westbound Highway 37, west of Walnut Avenue. One of those vehicles was a big rig that overturned and leaked gas into the water near Dutchman Slough.

The roadway will be closed for the hazmat clean up, the CHP said. It's unknown how long it will be closed for and drivers are urged to use an alternative route.

No injuries were reported and DUI is not suspected.