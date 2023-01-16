Update: Highway 37 in Marin County reopens after weekend flooding

MARIN COUNTY – Highway 37 through Marin County reopened Monday, after flooding kept a stretch of one of the North Bay's most important roads closed for much of the weekend.

According to Caltrans, all eastbound lanes were open in the county as of 11 a.m. Meanwhile, only the left lane headed westbound was open.

The road between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue had been closed since Saturday, as the latest in a series of storms caused the roadway to flood. Through the weekend, workers used multiple mumps to drain water from the road down into Novato creek.

Caltrans did not give an estimate on when all westbound lanes of Highway 37 would reopen. Drivers are urged to visit the agency's https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for updates.