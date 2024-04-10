Caltrans pushes back Highway 37 repaving work due to weather

Due to wet weather expected this upcoming weekend, Caltrans has announced new dates for repaving work on Highway 37 in Solano and Sonoma counties.

The agency announced Wednesday, that the westbound direction between Highway 29 and Highway 121 will be closed on the weekends of April 19 and April 26. Meanwhile, the eastbound direction between Highway 121 and Highway 29 will be closed on the weekends of May 3 and May 10.

Road closures would begin Friday nights at 9 p.m. and continue until Monday mornings at 4 a.m. (westbound) or 5 a.m. (eastbound). Caltrans officials said only one direction of the roadway would be worked on at a time.

During the westbound closures, drivers will be redirected onto northbound Highway 29, westbound Highway 12, the Carneros Highway (Highway 12 and 121) and Arnold Drive (Highway 121), before rejoining Highway 37 near Sears Point.

When the eastbound direction is closed, drivers will be detoured onto Arnold Drive, the Carneros Highway, Highway 12 and 29, before rejoining Highway 37 in Vallejo.

Caltrans stressed that repaving work is dependent on the weather. Construction work could take place on the weekend of May 17 if delays continue.

Anyone who may have additional questions about the construction are asked to call the 37 Pave Project Hotline at 510-286-0319.