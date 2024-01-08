Watch CBS News
1 dead in crash on Highway 280 in Daly City

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

At least one person died in a crash between two vehicles on Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A minivan and a sedan collided on southbound I-280 near Eastmoor Avenue around 2:45 a.m., according to the CHP. One of the vehicles involved reportedly flipped over, leaving glass and debris on the road.

Some southbound lanes of the highway were closed at 3 a.m. due to the crash.

Around 3:15 a.m., a coroner was called, the CHP said.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 6:55 AM PST

