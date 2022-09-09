Wrong-way driver leads to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 280 in Daly City
DALY CITY -- A reported wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City early Friday morning.
The North County Fire Authority reported the three-vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m. on southbound 280 north of the Serramonte offramp. The crash shut down all southbound lanes until just after 6 a.m.
There was no immediate word on injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
