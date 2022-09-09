Wrong-way driver leads to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 280 in Daly City

DALY CITY -- A reported wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City early Friday morning.

The North County Fire Authority reported the three-vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m. on southbound 280 north of the Serramonte offramp. The crash shut down all southbound lanes until just after 6 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 are shut down following a multi-vehicle crash, September 9, 2022. North County Fire Authority

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.