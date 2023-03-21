Watch CBS News
Crash along Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains kills 1

SANTA CRUZ -- A fatal traffic collision is causing delays on northbound state Highway 17 near El Rancho Drive in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday morning.

The El Rancho Drive off-ramp was closed following the 5:46 a.m. collision. The California Highway Patrol on Twitter at 7:11 a.m. asked drivers to avoid the area.

There was no estimate from the CHP for when the off-ramp would reopen as the wreck is being investigated.  

