Crash along Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains kills 1

SANTA CRUZ -- A fatal traffic collision is causing delays on northbound state Highway 17 near El Rancho Drive in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday morning.

The El Rancho Drive off-ramp was closed following the 5:46 a.m. collision. The California Highway Patrol on Twitter at 7:11 a.m. asked drivers to avoid the area.

There was no estimate from the CHP for when the off-ramp would reopen as the wreck is being investigated.