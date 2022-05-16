Oakland woman among 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash near Stockton

STOCKTON – Three people died Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 12 near Stockton, a spokesperson for the Stockton California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said at about 4:19 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving eastbound on State Route 12 east of Peatland Road. According to witness reports, the car was traveling at about 100 mph when it moved to the dirt and gravel shoulder.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Oakland woman, reportedly lost control of the vehicle after veering into the shoulder and then swerved back into the eastbound lane, where she collided with a 2012 Honda Pilot.

According to officers, the impact of that crash pushed both cars into the westbound lane, causing another collision with a 2001 Toyota Camry.

As the Camry stalled due to the collision, the other two vehicles overturned onto the roof of their cars and skidded into a ditch of water.

Pronounced deceased at the scene were the driver of the Elantra and two men from the Pilot, 25 and 30 years old.

Officers said the Pilot's driver, a 41-year-old man from Stockton, suffered moderate injuries and the Camry driver, a 38-year-old from Rio Vista, had minor injuries. Both were transported to the San Joaquin General Hospital.

Another passenger in the Pilot, a 25-year-old man from Stockton, also had minor injuries.

California Highway Patrol said it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash.