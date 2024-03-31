Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Highway 101 in Mountain View partially blocked after possible wrong-way driver crash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 3-31-24
PIX Now morning edition 3-31-24 09:32

A crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver blocked lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. involving a vehicle that was allegedly traveling north in the southbound lanes and collided with another vehicle near the Rengstorff Avenue off-ramp.

Initially, all southbound lanes were blocked following the collision, but as of 7:45 a.m. just the two left lanes remained closed, CHP officials said. 

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 8:23 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.