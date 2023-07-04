Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Highway 1 sinkhole repaired in Monterey County; Road remains closed

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - 6 am 7/4/23
PIX Now - 6 am 7/4/23 11:21

While State Highway 1 remains closed after rock slides caused by this winter's heavy rains, crews have repaired a sinkhole on the highway several miles south of the ongoing closure.

Caltrans officials said the sinkhole appeared Sunday one mile south of Nacimiento-Fergusson Road. In response, Caltrans moved the southern end of the closure five miles south to Pacific Valley.

Highway 1 Closure Map
A sinkhole forced a portion of Highway 1 below Big Sur to be closed July 2, 2023. CBS San Francisco


This stretch of the highway closed by repairs on the sinkhole will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, when the closure will return to the stretch from two miles north of Plaskett about miles to the north to Lucia.

Caltrans did not provide an estimate on its website when the highway will fully reopen.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 10:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.