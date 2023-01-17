Falling boulder briefly closes Highway 1 near Devil's Slide

Bay Area copes with clean-up up after heavy rains from latest overnight storm

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Highway 1 was briefly closed Monday after a boulder fell onto the roadway near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Caltrans reported that a rockslide blocked off the roadway near the Tom Lantos Tunnels near Pacifica. The slide occurred near the north portal, where the bike and pedestrian path joins the highway.

During the slide, a large boulder also fell onto the road. Caltrans crews were able to push the boulder and rocks onto the shoulder.

Scene of rockfall on Highway 1 near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on January 16, 2023. Caltrans

Around 3:40 p.m., Caltrans announced the roadway had reopened.

There were no reports of injuries or vehicle damage from the slide.