Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Vehicle plunges over 200-foot cliff along Highway 1 on San Francisco Peninsula between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A vehicle plunged over a cliff along Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula coast between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Thursday.

The vehicle drove off the roadway above Gray Whale Cove State Beach in Montara, plummeting 200 feet, said Cal Fire's San Mateo/Santa Cruz unit. Cal Fire reported the incident just after 1 p.m.

A CHP helicopter has since lowered a person onto the rocks where the vehicle landed, Cal Fire said. Multiple agencies were at the scene.

Traffic along Highway 1 was impacted as one-way traffic control was in place. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 3:01 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.