Vehicle plunges over 200-foot cliff along Highway 1 on San Francisco Peninsula between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay
A vehicle plunged over a cliff along Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula coast between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Thursday.
The vehicle drove off the roadway above Gray Whale Cove State Beach in Montara, plummeting 200 feet, said Cal Fire's San Mateo/Santa Cruz unit. Cal Fire reported the incident just after 1 p.m.
A CHP helicopter has since lowered a person onto the rocks where the vehicle landed, Cal Fire said. Multiple agencies were at the scene.
Traffic along Highway 1 was impacted as one-way traffic control was in place.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.