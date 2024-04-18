Vehicle plunges over 200-foot cliff along Highway 1 on San Francisco Peninsula between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay

A vehicle plunged over a cliff along Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula coast between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Thursday.

The vehicle drove off the roadway above Gray Whale Cove State Beach in Montara, plummeting 200 feet, said Cal Fire's San Mateo/Santa Cruz unit. Cal Fire reported the incident just after 1 p.m.

UPDATE: One lane traffic control is in effect at Gray Whale Cove on Highway 1 in @sanmateoco Firefighters have reached the vehicle over the cliff 200ft down, and a CHP helicopter has lowered one person onto the rocks where the vehicle has landed. Multiple agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/uTJUTvPGa8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 18, 2024

A CHP helicopter has since lowered a person onto the rocks where the vehicle landed, Cal Fire said. Multiple agencies were at the scene.

Traffic along Highway 1 was impacted as one-way traffic control was in place.

From @sanmateoco SMC Alert: Both directions of traffic are impacted for the next 2-3 hours on Hwy 1 South of Gray Whale Cove due to a vehicle accident. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/BVD83AMth2 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 18, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.