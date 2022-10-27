Watch CBS News
High-tech illegal gun factory discovered inside Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD -- A 23-year-old Brentwood man has been arrested on weapons charges after detectives discovered a high-tech gun factory inside his home.

Brentwood police said Scott Leeper has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for illegal possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing an assault weapon and various other firearm charges.

After an investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Leeper's home in the 2000 block of Azalea Way.

On Wednesday, the detectives executed the warrant. Once inside the home, they uncovered a sophisticated illegal gun manufacturing operation.

Police said there were containers of various calibers of ammunition, 3D printers used to aid in the manufacture of firearms, 3D printing supplies, two semi-automatic rifles, 30-round magazines and various parts or tools used to manufacture weapons.

Leeper was in possession of several operable firearms that were not registered with the California Department of Justice including a rifle that detectives said according to the California Penal Code met the definition of an "assault weapon."

