San Jose high school teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of student

Te Bin Jung, a 31-year-old high school teacher in San Jose, who police arrested for possibly sexually assaulting a minor. San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police arrested a local high school English teacher last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a student at a school where he used to work, police said.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Te Bin Jung on Jan. 10 after the mother of a 17-year-old student reported the possible assault the day before. Jung, currently an English teacher at Yerba Buena High School, reportedly assaulted the victim, a student at Silver Creek High School, when he was working there.

"The reporting party, who is the victim's mother, told Officers that she located inappropriate messages on her daughter's phone from her former teacher," police noted in a press release.

Officers arrested Bin Jung at his San Jose home and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of sexual assault of a minor. He was released later.

Detectives said they believe there could be more victims due to Bin Jung's position at the school. They asked that those with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Camarillo #4576 of the SJPD's ICAC/CED Task Force at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 277-3214.