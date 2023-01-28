High-risk sex offender arrested in Fairfield after attempted kidnapping

FAIRFIELD -- Police in Fairfield on Friday detained a high-risk sex offender who tried to kidnap a female student earlier in the week, according to authorities.

Police said the attempted kidnapping occurred Wednesday on the 2600 block of North Texas Street in the area of Fairfield High School. A man, later identified as 61-year-old Vallejo resident Ronald McKinney, approached the girl as she was walking and tried to get her to leave with him.

The suspect fled the scene when she told him she was calling police.

The suspect was located Friday by a patrol officer who was performing a security check in the area around the school. With help from the school resource officer, police confirmed McKinney was the suspect in question and arrested him.

Police said McKinney is high-risk sex offender on parole and had a parole violation warrant outstanding at the time of his arrest.

McKinney was transported to the Solano County Jail. Anyone with information regarding McKinney or the case is asked to contact Fairfield police.