High bacteria levels found at two Monterey County beaches

Asilomar State Beach in Pacific Grove is under an advisory due to high indicator bacteria found in samples taken on Monday, Monterey County officials said.

The beach will remain under an advisory until samples indicate that the bacteria are at a safe level for recreational water contact according to state guidelines, Monterey County Health Department officials said in a news release Tuesday.



Asilomar State Beach in Pacific Grove Alexmar983, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Meanwhile, Monterey Municipal Beach in the city of Monterey is still under an advisory after high indicator bacteria was still found from its water samples in the past 30 days. Officials first detected high levels of bacteria in the Municipal Beach in May.

An advisory is issued when high levels of such bacteria in waters have been linked with an increased potential for risk of illness and when levels exceed bacterial standards.



County officials said rainfall is associated with increased bacterial levels due to the runoff, particularly in the area of man-made and natural storm drains such as culverts, streams and rivers.



Residents are advised not to swim or have contact with storm drain water, as bacteria, viruses, protozoa or chemicals may contaminate storm drain water and contact with this water can cause illness.



For more information on Monterey Peninsula beaches, please call a hotline at (831) 755-4599 or visit www.mtyhd.org/beaches.