Heredia's go-ahead HR backs Acuña's 2 shots, Braves edge A's, 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) -- Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two homers and the streaking Braves beat the reeling Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Wright (6-3) recovered from a rocky first inning to allow two runs in eight innings — the longest start of his career. The Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Heredia pulled a pitch from Lou Trivino (1-4) over the left-field wall and into the Oakland bullpen to end a 2-2 tie.

Acuña homered in the first and third innings off Cole Irvin.

The A's, making their first visit to Truist Park, suffered their seventh straight loss.