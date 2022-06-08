Watch CBS News
Heredia's go-ahead HR backs Acuña's 2 shots, Braves edge A's, 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) -- Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two homers and the streaking Braves beat the reeling Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Wright (6-3) recovered from a rocky first inning to allow two runs in eight innings — the longest start of his career. The Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Heredia pulled a pitch from Lou Trivino (1-4) over the left-field wall and into the Oakland bullpen to end a 2-2 tie.

Acuña homered in the first and third innings off Cole Irvin.

The A's, making their first visit to Truist Park, suffered their seventh straight loss.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 10:54 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

