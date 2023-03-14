Police: Unlicensed teen driver arrested after leading officer on chase

HERCULES – A teenager was arrested in Hercules for driving without a license, recklessly evading a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon and allegedly having an open container of liquor in his vehicle Sunday, the police department said.

An officer attempted to stop the juvenile around 1:45 p.m. on San Pablo Avenue near Hercules Avenue for having tinted windows and no front license plate.

The 17-year-old boy behind the wheel initially stopped for the police but then took off in his car as the officer approached the passenger side.

The teen traveled southbound on San Pablo Avenue towards Pinole, police said, and the officer began a vehicle pursuit. At one point, the teen driver arrived directly behind the Pinole Police headquarters back gate. He then drove on San Pablo Avenue again, but a good Samaritan intentionally blocked his access to the road, police said.

A police car was directly behind the teen's vehicle and he intentionally backed up into the officer's SUV while trying to get away, police said. The teen collided with the officer's push bumper and stopped. He was then taken into custody.

Police learned that he was an unlicensed driver and also allege that they found an open bottle of tequila in the left rear passenger seat.

The driver tested negative for alcohol intoxication, police said.

The teen was then taken to juvenile hall.