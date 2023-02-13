Man shot during domestic dispute in Hercules home; arrests made

HERCULES – Two men were arrested Friday following a shooting in Hercules that wounded a third man, police said.

Officers responded at 9:18 a.m. Friday to a home in the 200 block of Brighton Street after someone called 911.

Four men were inside the home and would not come out, according to police. Officers tried to call the home, and no one answered. Officers also tried a loudspeaker, police said.

The people inside the home were a woman's boyfriend and her three adult sons, according to police.

When the woman arrived at the home she called to the men and three came out, police said.

The fourth man was lying on a bed with a gunshot wound to his lower back, according to police. The shooting occurred following an argument between the woman's boyfriend and one of her sons.

During the argument, the woman's boyfriend fired a stun gun at the woman's son and then someone produced a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

The pair fought over the gun and a younger son tried to break up the fight, police said. He was shot. Police said Friday that he was in stable condition.

Police arrested each of the two men involved in the argument on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon among other offenses. The suspects' names were not released by police.