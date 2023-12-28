Man suspected of multiple burglaries at Hercules businesses arrested

Hercules police early over the weekend arrested a man they suspect shattered glass windows and broke into three businesses and was responsible for at least four burglaries last week.

At 3:43 a.m. Sunday, police were notified of an alarm activation at a business located at 844 Willow Ave. A K-9 unit from Pinole police also responded.

An arriving Hercules officer saw a man standing in front of Mountain Mike's Pizza wearing a dark puffy-style jacket and dark pants. The person was gone by the time the officer entered the parking lot, police said.

Starbucks, the restaurant El Cuscatlan and Mountain Mike's had their glass doors shattered and appeared to have been broken into.

Shortly afterward, another officer saw a male running from Foxboro Downs across from Willow Avenue into the creek area. Officers located the male matching the description and detained him by the creek.

Police reviewed video surveillance and arrested the 21-year-old, who was booked into Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators later determined he was the suspect in four burglaries last week at the same businesses.