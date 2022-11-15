Hells Angels members arrested in deadly attack during Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club were arrested in connection with the murder of a concertgoer and the assault of an off-duty police officer at Shoreline Amphitheatre earlier this year.

According to Mountain View police, the suspects were arrested Tuesday following a five-month investigation.

"This was an extremely sensitive situation," Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement.

Police said the suspects are connected to two incidents during a June 18 concert featuring country singer Chris Stapleton.

Around 10:45 p.m. that night, police said they found one man unresponsive near the Stage Right Café. First responders attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who was hospitalized for treatment.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Juan Gonzalez of Bakersfield, succumbed to his injuries about a week later.

Also during the concert, an off-duty police officer was assaulted near an area of portable restrooms. The police investigation determined that all parties seemed to know one another and appeared to be associated with the Hells Angels.

"We knew early on that we needed to be meticulous and diligent in our pursuit of justice for the victims in these cases," Hsiung went on to say.

On Tuesday, Mountain View police along with local and federal partners served arrest and search warrants at the suspects' homes and served a search warrant at the Hells Angels clubhouse in San Francisco. Police said the suspects were arrested without incident.

The suspects are identified as 33-year-old Dominic Guardado of San Francisco, 43-year-old Julio Moran of San Mateo, 38-year-old David Wiesenhaven of San Francisco, 37-year-old Logan Winterton, and 42-year-old Raymond Cunanan of Pleasant Hill.

(Clockwise from top left) Dominic Guardado, Julio Moran, Davie Wiesenhaven and Raymond Cunanan have been arrested in connection with the murder of a concertgoer and the beating of an off-duty police officer during a Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on June 18, 2022. Mountain View Police Department

According to police, Winterton has been charged with murder and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury. Moran, Wiesenhaven and Cunanan have also been charged with assault. Meanwhile, Guardado and Cunanan face charges of dissuading a witness to a crime.

Police did not say when the five suspects would appear in court.