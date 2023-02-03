Helicopter Video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect

CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.

Watch video of the chase

**H-32 assisted in arrest of stolen truck** Early this morning, CHP H-32 responded with CHP - Castro Valley to a report of a parked stolen truck with the driver asleep inside. When officers attempted to arrest the driver he fled. Fortunately, officers had deployed spike strips in an attempt to disable the truck. While H-32 followed from above, the driver fled through the City of Oakland. After a brief foot chase the driver was arrested. Chpmadeformore.com Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Friday, February 3, 2023

According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.

As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it.

Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires. But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.

Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.

With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.

The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.