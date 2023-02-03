Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay

OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.

**CHP Helicopter assists with Pursuit** This afternoon, CHP H-32 responded to a report of a pursuit traveling west on I-80 from Napa County. Once overhead, all CHP - Oakland officers discontinued their involvement allowing H-32 to safely follow from overhead. As two suspects exited the vehicle near the Oakland / Emeryville border, ground officers responded to the area and arrested both of the occupants. Having a CHP aircraft over a fleeing suspect allows ground officers to follow at a safer distance. With CHP aircraft overhead, Officers are able to respond to the termination point and arrest the suspects. Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Thursday, February 2, 2023

According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.

Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.

They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway.

Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.

The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.