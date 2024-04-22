Watch: Helicopter crew rescues injured tree trimmer east of Santa Rosa near Hood Mountain

A helicopter crew airlifted an injured tree trimmer to a Santa Rosa hospital Monday in a dramatic rescue captured on video.

The California Highway Patrol said on its Golden Gate Division Air Operations Facebook page that its H-30 helicopter assisted a Sant Rosa Fire Department crew in rescuing the injured tree trimmer.

The injured worker was in the area of Hood Mountain east of Santa Rosa when he was hurt, and access to the area was difficult, the CHP said.

Firefighters first made their way to the injured worker to give him first aid and prepare him for transport. The H-30 arrived overhead and crews performed a hoist rescue, taking him to a waiting ambulance.

The CHP said the man's injuries were not life-threatening. It was not clear how the man became injured.

The unidentified patient was being treated at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.