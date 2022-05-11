Helicopter crashes in Livermore; 2 people hurt

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) -- A helicopter crashed Wednesday morning at a Pacific Gas and Electric training site in Livermore, injuring two people.

The downed helicopter was at PG&E's Livermore Electric Safety Academy on the 7200 block of National Drive between Greenville Road and S. Vasco Road.

The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department said the two victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Firefighters surround a downed helicopter in Livermore, May 11, 2022. CBS

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.