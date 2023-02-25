Heavy snowfall draws curious crowds to East Bay Hills

MOUNT DIABLO - The higher elevations of Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County saw plenty of snow on Friday, and people made sure to see it for themselves.

State park rangers shut down roads to the mountain because they said driving up there was simply too dangerous.

Aside from the ice on the road, there were fallen trees blocking roadways.

Greg Orr hiked about two hours to experience the snow at the Function Ranger Station office, which is located about 2,200 feet above sea level.

"When these special days pop up, you have to take advantage of it," said Orr, who lives in South Walnut Creek. "I've grown up here in the East Bay my whole life, so going back upwards of 50 years, I've never seen this much snow... ever."

Just outside of the Junction Ranger Station office, one ranger said more than five inches of snow had fallen on Friday.

"This reminds me of being up in Tahoe. It really does. It's incredible," said Orr. "To me, it's not miserable at all. This is a special treat for me to come up here."

A lot of young families brought their kids only to be turned away at the bottom of Mt. Diablo on North Gate Road. Park rangers did not say when they will reopen the roads. For now, the only way to go up to see the snow on Mt. Diablo is to hike up.