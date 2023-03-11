Heavy prog rock bands Hällas and Danava land at Rickshaw Stop

SAN FRANCISCO -- A tour showcasing a pair of bands that mix elements of progressive, metal and hard rock comes to the Rickshaw Stop Thursday when Swedish band Hällas and heavyweight Portland, OR-based crew Danava take the stage.

Founded over a decade ago by bassist/singer Tommy Alexandersson and drummer Kasper Eriksson, Hällas started out as more of a traditional blues-rock power trio before the departure of the band's original guitarist and the arrival of the guitar tandem of Marcus Petersson and Alexander Moraitis. The expanded group was already incorporating influences drawn from both radio-friendly '80s metal and '70s progressive rock, a direction they would lean into during the recording of the band's eponymous debut EP that would feature new keyboard player Nicklas Malmqvist on organ and synthesizers.

Crafting a complex style of riff-driven hard rock that nodded equally to the twin-guitar heroics of bands like Wishbone Ash and Thin Lizzy and the keyboard-heavy sounds of Genesis, Nektar and Camel, Hällas soon established a loyal fan base in their native Sweden and other European countries that have a healthy appetite for such retro-style music. The band also indulges in another trope of prog rock, building its conceptual songs around the trials and tribulations of a medieval knight from a parallel universe who shares his name with the band.

That EP and the quintet's proper first full-length album Excerpts From A Future Past for Swedish imprint the Sign Records would lead to a deal with powerhouse global metal label Napalm Records. The band has continued to build on its popularity with its subsequent concept albums Conundrum and last year's Isle of Wisdom.

For the band's first ever U.S. tour, that visits the Rickshaw Stop Thursday night, Hällas will be joined by Portland's stoner/prog/psych stalwarts Danava. Started two decades ago by guitarist, singer and main songwriter Greg Meleney (aka Dusty Sparkles), the band quickly rose to prominence on the Northwest hard rock scene and scored a record deal with independent psych and metal imprint Kemado. The band's self-titled debut in 2006 and follow-up effort UnonoU three years later showcased Meleney's gift for writing melodic, complex progressive proto metal that wove together elements of early Rush, Hawkwind and the twin-guitar assault of Uli Jon Roth-era Scorpions and Thin Lizzy.

The band's live prowess would get Danava regular work supporting such groups as the Melvins, Down, Voivod as well as similar throwback psych/metal acts such as Witchcraft and Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats. While a steady rotation of musicians would limit the group's output and lead to more than one extended hiatus after the release of their third album for Kemado Hemisphere of Shadows in 2011 (they have yet to release another full-length since then), Danava has remained a respected live outfit and regular metal festival attraction thanks to its blistering stage show and Meleney's irreverent off-the-cuff banter.

The band delivered a scorching set at the Heavy Psych Sounds Festival in San Francisco last spring, previewing a number of new songs that marked the first fresh material from the group since their 2016 7-inch single for Tee Pee Records. The band will be releasing their first album in over a dozen years through the label this April when the highly anticipated effort Nothing But Nothing comes out next month.

Hällas with Danava

Thursday, March 16, 8 p.m. $15-$17

The Rickshaw Stop