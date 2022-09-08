BART warns of additional heat-related delays along Antioch line

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – BART is warning riders on the Antioch line Thursday afternoon to expect delays of up to 20 minutes as trains go slower than usual in certain locations as a precaution amid triple-digit temperatures.

The transit agency had to close the tracks between the Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations on Tuesday evening after the intense heat in the region caused a minor deviation in a section of track and also caused problems with trackside equipment. The tracks did not reopen until Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, trains along the stretch were forced to slow down due to the extreme heat.

That segment of BART's Antioch line has had various problems in recent months, including a partial train derailment in June due to a curve in the track that BART also blamed on hot weather.