Heat advisory extended for Bay Area, Northern California through Friday

The heat wave enveloping the Bay Area and Northern California Is lasting longer than originally forecast before a cooling trend kicks in.

The National Weather Service said a Heat Advisory originally slated to end at 11 p.m. Thursday has been extended until 8 p.m. on Friday. The areas under the advisory are the Marin and Sonoma Coastal Ranges, North Bay interior mountains, East Bay Hills and interior valleys, the Santa Clara Valley and Eastern Santa Clara Hills. The advisory also covered the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, San Benito Mountains, Interior Monterey County, and most of the Central Valley.

High temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees are expected throughout the region, some 10 to 25 degrees above normal. Near critical fire weather conditions were expected across interior locations and higher elevations because of the poor relative humidity and would also continue into Friday, the Weather Service said.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Along coastal areas, a shallow marine layer brought patchy fog and some drizzle overnight Thursday and into the early morning hours, with a repeat expected for Friday.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the mid-70s to mid-80s on the coast, in the 70s to upper 90s around the bay, and 100s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the upper 50s, with inland areas reaching the upper 60s.

A pronounced cooling trend was expected to begin on Saturday, continuing into next week.