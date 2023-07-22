Healdsburg winery settles labor case with state, will pay $300K in lost wages to workers

HEALDSBURG – A Healdsburg winery has agreed to pay over $300,000 in lost wages to several agricultural workers following an unfair labor practice complaint filed by the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, the board said Thursday.

Mauritson Farms Inc. has been growing grapes in the Dry Creek Valley since 1868, according to the company's website. Currently, the family business manages 310 vineyards across the Dry Creek and Alexander valleys and Rockpile Appellation.

According to the complaint filed by ALRB, farm workers were not rehired after they raised concerns about transportation, bathrooms, shade, breaks, work hours and their treatment by the foreman, Juan Lopez.

The suit stems from a complaint filed Feb. 7, 2022 with the ALRB for unfair labor practices.

From 2019 to 2021, Mauritson Farms employed Mexican citizens to harvest grapes, all of which had work visas, ARLB said in its complaint. Workers alleged in October 2021 that they had to purchase their own work supplies, were not provided with shade for an entire day, were denied a break and lunch period, the bathrooms were not properly cleaned, they were denied transportation to the grocery store, and the foreman yelled at them and exercised favoritism.

The complaint alleges that the workers were discriminated against and not rehired in retaliation for their "protected concerted activity" in raising concerns.

On Thursday, ALRB announced a $328,077 settlement with Mauritson Farms for lost wages associated with 21 workers.

Mauritson Farms did not respond to a request for comment.

The ARLB will be holding a press conference Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Healdsburg Plaza, located at Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street in Healdsburg. Representatives from ARLB, the North Bay Jobs with Justice coalition of labor and community groups and local farmworker leader Margarita Garcia will attend.