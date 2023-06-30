Popular Russian River swimming hole reopens after 4-year closure

HEALDSBURG -- Just in time for the Fourth of July, Sonoma County is bringing back a summer tradition: Healdsburg's Veterans Memorial Beach is open for the first time in four years.

The pandemic and the drought forced Sonoma County Regional Parks to hold off on opening the popular beach on the Russian River to swimming. Many are glad that it's back just as temperatures are expected to soar this weekend.

Jim Boyce is supervising lifeguard at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach.

"I started in 1977" he recalled. "I'm a school teacher -- retired now -- so that's been my summer gig."

Veterans Memorial Beach in Healdsburg. KPIX

For decades, he's seen the dam that creates this large swimming area go up every summer. Finishing touches to the dam came Thursday, hours before the official opening.

"It's kind of a special celebration really today when they put in the last board because it's the first time in three years the dam has gone up," Boyce said. "It's such a joyous place because the river is such a beautiful place to be," he added.

Boyce is expecting roughly 1,500 people each day this holiday weekend. Lines of cars start forming as early as 6 a.m. to grab one of the few parking spots.

Amy Hernandez and her family were some of the first ones to enjoy the newly created swimming area.

"It's really nice, it's good. Feels safe for the kids. They don't get too deep in the water," She said.

Boyce says having a fun and safe time in the river involves not drinking and swimming, making sure a lifeguard is nearby and, as Boyce emphasized, "The most important thing for parents is keep an eye on your children."

Boyce will be one of the lifeguards keeping an eye on everyone this weekend, a job that has become, over the years, a labor of love.

"They have a saying: 'Lifeguards for life' so I guess I'm kinda epitomizing that."

Veterans Memorial Beach, at 13839 Old Redwood Highway, is open between 7 a.m. and 30 minutes before sunset. If you have a Regional Parks membership parking is free; otherwise you'll pay $7.

WEBLINK: Veterans Memorial Beach Information