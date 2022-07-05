Healdsburg Police ask for public's help solving July 4th fatal shooting

Scene of a fatal shooting after July 4th fireworks show in Healdsburg. Healdsburg Police

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police asked for the public's help Tuesday solving a fatal shooting the night before at a fireworks show.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that after a fireworks show ended around 11:17 p.m., Healdsburg PD Dispatch received 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue. Responding officers arrived to find an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday. Authorities said they'd identify the victim after they notify his next of kin.

Officers asked those in the area of Monte Vista Ave. and Lupine Rd. around the time of the incident who have any information that might aid in the investigation to contact Healdsburg Police Officer Jason Olvera at (707) 431-3377.