Healdsburg man sentenced to 8 years for shooting, drug possession

HEALDSBURG – A Healdsburg man was sentenced to eight years in state prison Thursday in connection with two shootings and drug possession, prosecutors said.

According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Joahan Maldonado-Nieto received the sentence after pleading no contest to two separate shooting incidents in early 2021, one of which involved drugs for sale.

Prosecutors said Mandonado-Nieto fired multiple shots at a car and a home in the town of Windsor on January 16, 2021. The defendant knew at least two residents at the home and the car owner.

No one was injured in the shooting.

On February 27, 2021, Maldonado-Nieto was involved in another shooting outside his apartment complex in Healdsburg. Prosecutors said he opened fire on three males who approached the complex, one of whom fired a handgun at Maldonado-Nieto and another suspect.

The pair, who were on their porch, returned fire, striking one of the males in the arm. Bullets from the shootout entered two neighboring residences, but no injuries were reported.

Following the shooting, Healdsburg Police seized a bag with two firearms connected to the shooting and what was described as a "large amount" of cocaine for sale.

Maldonado-Nieto pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale, prosecutors said.

"This type of lawlessness simply will not be tolerated in our county," District Attorney Jill Ravitch said. "I hope that this eight year prison sentence sends a loud and clear message that my office will vigorously prosecute shootings and other gun-related crimes."