Head-on collision near Graton leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured

Early Saturday morning near Graton, two individuals were killed in a head-on collision.

The California Highway Patrol said officers from Santa Rosa CHP and fire personnel responded to the incident around 12:11 a.m. near state Route 116 and Sonoma Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities found two damaged vehicles, whose occupants were seriously injured. After an initial investigation, police found that a Mitsubishi 3000GT was traveling eastbound on SR-116 at an unknown speed, and drifted to the left.

The vehicle swerved into the opposing lane and crashed head-on into a Toyota 4-Runner.

The male driver of the Mitsubishi and his female passenger, both of Santa Rosa, were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

A third male rear passenger of the Mitsubishi sustained severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The male driver of the Toyota also suffered significant injuries and was transported to the same hospital.

The CHP is currently investigating the crash, as it was not immediately clear what led the Mitsubishi driver to swerve into opposing traffic.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about this case is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.