Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Hazmat situation forces shelter-in-place order in Fremont

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

People in a Fremont neighborhood were told to shelter in place late Friday morning because of a hazardous materials incident, authorities said.

Fremont Police said the shelter-in-place was issued at 11:45 a.m. for the area of S. Grimmer Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway, and west of Fremont Boulevard. 

The incident occurred at industrial ice maker Arctic Glacier Premium Ice on the 43000 block of Fremont Boulevard. A crew in hazmat suits was seen shutting off a valve where a white gas was escaping from a mechanical unit outside of the building. The plume stopped emanating from the unit once the valve was closed.

Fremont hazmat
A firefighter in a hazmat suit closes a valve on a mechanical unit outside the Arctic Glacier Premium Ice plant in Fremont, Jan. 5, 2024. KPIX

There was no immediate word on what was leaking from the plant. The hazmat crew was seen inspecting a tank of anhydrous ammonia, which is stored as a liquid under pressure, but becomes a toxic gas when released into the environment.

People were asked to shelter until 1:00 pm.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 12:38 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.