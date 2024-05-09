Fire breaks out in Hayward neighborhood; several vehicles in flames

HAYWARD – Several vehicles were burned after a fire broke out at a residential neighborhood on Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., flames broke out in the area of Poppywood Court and Silverthorne Place. Video from chopper showed the fire burning multiple vehicles and a fence in flames.

Chopper 5 over a fire near Poppywood Court and Silverthorne Place in Hayward on May 9, 2024. CBS

The fire was also burning near several homes.

As of noon, crews remained on the scene to keep the flames from spreading to structures.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.