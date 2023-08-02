Hayward police say 15-year-old killed in shooting, man injured

HAYWARD — A 15-year-old boy was killed, and a 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Hayward, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of West Tennyson Road to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:25 p.m., Hayward police said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old, a Hayward resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man, also from Hayward, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The names of both victims are being withheld and no arrest has been made in the case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Purnell at 510-293-7176.