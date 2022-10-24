Watch CBS News
Hayward police pursuit ends with suspect shooting in Castro Valley

/ CBS San Francisco

HAYWARD -- A Hayward police pursuit Monday morning ended with the suspect being wounded by officers after a forced traffic stop and a foot chase.

Authorities said the incident began around 10 a.m. with a pursuit of a suspect wanted in a shooting and the silver Mercedes Benz he was driving.

The pursuit began on Gary Drive and then onto surface streets before ending up on eastbound I-580 and then off on Eden Canyon Road.

Police then made a forced traffic stop. The suspect bolted from his vehicle on foot. He was chased up a hill and then attempted a carjacking of a white Jeep. 

Shots were fired and the suspect was wounded. It was not immediately known if there were any other injuries.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Eden Canyon Road off-ramp to westbound 580 and said it would remain that way until at least 2 p.m.  

Developing story. Will be updated. 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:48 AM

