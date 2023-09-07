Update: Man fatally shot during confrontation with 2 police officers in Hayward

HAYWARD – Investigations are underway after police in Hayward fatally shot a man during a confrontation Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident took place near Foothill Boulevard and City Center Drive in the city's downtown around 9:40 p.m.

In an update Thursday, Chief Brian Matthews said police were called to the area after two women in a car reported that the man pointed a gun at them. The man left the scene on foot.

When officers arrived, the women provided a description of the man and his path of travel.

Officers later found the man. Matthews said the man was not cooperative, walked away and pointed a weapon at them.

"At least one witness saw the man point a firearm in the direction of officers, and an officer-involved shooting resulted," he said.

After the shooting, the man received medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene. The chief said Thursday that the man's identity was not immediately known and that they were working with the Alameda County Coroner's Office.

Police also found a weapon at the scene matching the description gave by the witnesses. The weapon was determined to be a BB gun.

According to Matthews, two officers opened fire on the man. The officers were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave consistent with protocol after a police shooting.

The chief said the incident was captured on the officers' body cameras.

Matthews did not release the officers' names Thursday but said their identities would be revealed at a later date. He said the officers are both males and had about 5 years experience.

Investigations have been launched by the Hayward Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and an independent third party.

"Any loss of life is tragic and last night's incident is no exception," Matthews said.