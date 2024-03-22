Hayward police arrest man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife

HAYWARD -- Police are investigating after a 66-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in a Hayward apartment on Thursday evening.

Police responded about 5:46 p.m. after receiving 911 calls that a woman was yelling in an apartment in the 25000 block of Cypress Avenue in the city's Jackson Triangle neighborhood.

As officers arrived, witnesses said a man was seen walking out of the apartment and left in a vehicle. Officers found the woman in the apartment with stab wound, police said in a news release.

Medical crews responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

About 8:26 p.m. Gary Barroga Garcia turned himself in to authorities in another city and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective Niedenthal at (510) 293-7176.

The death is Hayward's second homicide this year.