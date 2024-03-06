Hayward police officer injured during pursuit of marijuana grow burglary suspects

HAYWARD – A police officer was injured while chasing suspects fleeing a break-in at an illegal marijuana grow early Wednesday in Hayward, authorities said.

Witnesses alerted police about 5:35 a.m. to armed suspects breaking into a building in the 2500 block of West Winton Road, an industrial area near the Hayward Regional Shoreline.

Police responded and spotted the suspects fleeing in a car and pursued them, according to Hayward police Officer Cassondra Fovel.

An officer lost control of his patrol SUV during the chase and went off the road in the 21000 block of Cabot Boulevard. A fire hydrant was sheared off by the police vehicle in the crash, Fovel said.

The officer suffered moderate injuries, and was treated and released from care.

The suspects were not apprehended. Police were obtaining a search warrant to search the marijuana grow.

No other information was immediately available.