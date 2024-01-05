Hayward man arrested in road rage shooting on Highway 1 in Aptos

Authorities said Thursday they have arrested a Hayward man in connection with a road-rage shooting last year in Santa Cruz County that injured two people, including a 3-year-old child.

Raphael Shakur Abduh-Salam, aka "Abdul-Salam", was identified as the suspect in the May 2023 shooting on Highway 1 north of Freedom Boulevard in Aptos, the California Highway Patrol and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was driving erratically on Highway 1 and a collision occurred about 8:40 p.m. between his car and another vehicle, authorities said.

Both cars exited the freeway at Freedom Boulevard, where the suspect allegedly "turned his car around and fired multiple rounds at the victim before fleeing the scene," according to the sheriff's office.

There were five family members inside the other car and gunfire and shrapnel injured two -- a man and a 3-year-old child. Both victims were hospitalized and released.

The CHP and Santa Cruz sheriff's investigators worked to track down the suspect and eventually served search warrants on Nov. 14.

Abduh-Salam was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment amongst other offenses.