Hit-and-run kills 55-year-old cyclist in Hayward; driver sought

HAYWARD – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a bicyclist was killed in Hayward on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5:35 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Orchard Avenue following reports of a collision. When police arrived, the bicyclist was found injured and unconscious.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the cyclist as a 55-year-old man from Hayward but did not release his name.

The incident is the seventh fatal collision in Hayward this year.

According to investigators, the suspected driver fled the scene "at a high rate of speed". The suspect was believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle.

Mercedes E350 sedan believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hayward on September 6, 2023. Hayward Police Sedan

Police describe the suspect vehicle as an early to mid-2000s Mercedes E350 sedan with silver five-spoke rims. The sedan likely has major front-end damage on the passenger side due to the collision.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the vehicle or anyone with dashcam video of the incident is asked to call the department's Traffic Bureau at 510-293-7169, referencing case number 2023-50698.