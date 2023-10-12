Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Hayward girl missing since last week; Sheriff's office seeks public's help

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance to locate a runaway missing girl.

Allison Bettencourt, 14, was last seen at Hayward High School in Hayward last Friday morning.

Bettencourt is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what she was last seen wearing.

allison-bettencourt.jpg
Allison Bettencourt Alameda County Sheriff's Office

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bettencourt is familiar with the areas of Castro Valley, Hayward, Alameda, and public transportation. She had a cellphone but investigators believe she did not have any money.

Anyone who has seen Bettencourt or may have information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721 or their local enforcement agency. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.