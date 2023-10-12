Hayward girl missing since last week; Sheriff's office seeks public's help

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance to locate a runaway missing girl.

Allison Bettencourt, 14, was last seen at Hayward High School in Hayward last Friday morning.

Bettencourt is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what she was last seen wearing.

Allison Bettencourt Alameda County Sheriff's Office

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bettencourt is familiar with the areas of Castro Valley, Hayward, Alameda, and public transportation. She had a cellphone but investigators believe she did not have any money.

Anyone who has seen Bettencourt or may have information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721 or their local enforcement agency.