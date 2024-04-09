2-alarm fire burns commercial building in South Hayward

A large fire burned a commercial building in Hayward Monday night and investigators were determining the cause Tuesday morning.

The Hayward Fire Department said the two-alarm fire happened at an insulation business in the area of Tripaldi Way and Hall Road in South Hayward. Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flames with flames coming through the roof and immediately went into defensive mode.

Crews took about an hour to contain the fire, which burned one-half of the warehouse while the other half sustained significant smoke and water damage, the Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported. The department said the investigation into what started would begin Tuesday morning.