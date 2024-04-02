1 dead in motorcycle / vehicle collision in Hayward

HAYWARD – One person has died following a collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Hayward during the evening commute on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Jackson and Grand streets shortly after 6 p.m. and found both motorists at the scene.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 31-year-old male who lives outside of Hayward, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel were brought in and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle, identified as a 55-year-old man who lives outside of Hayward, did not suffer any injuries.

The identities of the motorists are being withheld.

Police said Tuesday that drugs or alcohol have not been ruled out as a factor.

The incident was the second fatal traffic collision in the city this year. Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Hayward Police Department Traffic Bureau at 510-293-7066.