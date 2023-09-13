Crime concerns prompt Hayward neighborhood to form watch group

There are growing concerns in Hayward about burglaries and a and now one neighborhood is taking proactive steps to stay safe.

The first step for residents who live in the Mt. Eden neighborhood west of Interstate Highway 880 and north of Chabot College is raising awareness, but they say this is only the beginning.

Hong Tran has called Hayward home for the last year. She loves her neighborhood so much she's doing what she can to keep it safe.

"On the news recently, I saw that there was a woman who lost like $100,000 and that's a lot of money and I really feel for that family," said Tran. "I want to be able to show support for her and for people in the community too, because this is how we can really gather together and help people."

So Tran and other neighbors are creating a neighborhood watch group.

"I hope to connect with people in our neighborhood and them to know that, you know, we're not helpless when it comes to these crimes happening to us, that we can take action by using an app called Next Door," said Tran.

Tuesday was the group's official launch day and members were reaching out to their fellow neighbors to connect with and inform them.

Neighbors say they came together after hearing about a home invasion in another Hayward neighborhood. The group says they haven't experienced anything like that here.

"I don't think there has been any home invasions in this neighborhood, but from like a neighboring resident, he mentioned people taking Amazon packages and mail from people's mailboxes," said Tran. "So that's also a concern that we have here."

Tran adds that their neighborhood watch hopes this will prevent future crimes.

Hong adds she hopes that Hayward Police sees their fliers and learns about their new neighborhood watch group. She also hopes they eventually can partner together.

