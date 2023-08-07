Hayward City Council to hold meeting on cyberattack reimbursement

HAYWARD - Hayward city councilmembers will consider a resolution Monday night to secure state and federal resources for costs associated with a cyberattack last month.

The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 777 B St. in Hayward to amend a ratified proclamation of a local emergency due to the attack.

Hayward was the subject of an attack on July 9 that affected at least the city's internal computer network. City officials took steps to prevent further intrusion and were able to bring back online the internal network on July 25.

Police, fire, emergency medical response and emergency dispatch services as well as water and sewer and maintenance operations were maintained despite the attack, according to the city of Hayward.

Hayward officials do not know how much they have spent so far to remedy the attack, but they will begin documenting the costs and seeking reimbursement as part of the resolution if it passes.

Amending the proclamation will ensure it is sent to state and federal agencies, according to the city of Hayward.