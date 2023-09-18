Teen last seen in Hayward missing for over a week

HAYWARD – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 17-year-old who was last seen in Hayward more than a week ago.

According to the sheriff's office, Angelo Lucero was last seen at a friend's home on the 100 block of Laurel Avenue between 4 and 5 p.m. on September 11.

Lucero is described as standing 5'7" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair in a bowl cut and brown eyes. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, red jacket and red and white shoes.

17-year-old Angelo Lucero was last seen at his friend's house in Hayward on September 11, 2023. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

"We are all concerned about Angelo's safety and are asking for your help to bring him home," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said Lucero is familiar with public transit and had his phone on him. It was not known if he was carrying any money.

Anyone who may have information on Lucero's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.