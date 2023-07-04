Bay Area native on Yosemite National Park hike missing for 2 days

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – Officials at Yosemite National Park are asking visitors for assistance in finding a backpacker who has been missing since Sunday.

According to park rangers, Hayden T. Klemenok was hiking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday. Around 2 p.m., he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction.

Klemenok has not been seen since. Officials said he was last seen wearing a tan, brimmed hat, white sunglasses, a red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white Adidas shoes.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen hiking in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall in Yosemite National Park on July 2, 2023. National Park Service

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Klemenok is originally from the Bay Area and had studied at Santa Rosa Junior College between 2017 and 2020. Klemenok finished his studies at San Diego State University and most recently worked as a financial analyst at a San Diego realty company.

Visitors who may have seen Klemenok or who may have been hiking off trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall since Sunday are asked to contact park officials to help in the search.

"Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not," park officials said.

Anyone with information about Klemenok's disappearance is asked to email YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov or call the park's dispatch at 209-379-1992.